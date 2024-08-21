Man bailed following arrest in connection with Connor Brookes murder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 22-year-old man had been arrested on Tuesday afternoon in connection with the murder of the scrap metal dealer, who died after receiving a fatal gunshot wound to the head during an incident in Well Lane Blakenall near Bloxwich on July 8.

The man was detained in custody, but has now been bailed under strict conditions while the murder probe continues.

A total of eight males have now been arrested, with three men, aged 19, 20 and 22, charged with offences of murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Two others, both aged 20, who were last week arrested on suspicion of the murder of Mr Brookes, who lived in Hunter Crescent in Harden, have since given police bail with strict conditions.

The force said it was urging anyone with information to get in contact via its website, or phone 101 quoting log 3637 of 8/7/24, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.