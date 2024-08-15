Two more arrested over Connor brookes death taking total to seven

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Connor Brookes, aged 20 was shot on Well Lane in Blakenall just before 5pm on Monday July 8.

Floral tributes were laid for Connor Brookes after he was shot dead in Well Lane, Blakenall in July

The two men, both age 20, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody, West Midlands Police have said.

It takes the total of arrests in relation to the shooting to seven.

Three men aged 19, 20 and 22 were previously charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Two teenagers aged 17 and 18 were also arrested in connection to the incident and released on bail, officers said.