Watch: Dozens of police and ambulance crews called to serious incident in Walsall

Police firearms officers, paramedics and a specialist emergency services doctor are in attendance in Well Lane, close to Frydays Fish and Chips and the junction with Chaucer Road and Walker Road.

A serious incident was reported at 5pm and is being treated as ongoing.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We are currently dealing with an incident in Well Lane, Walsall.

"A cordon is in place and drivers are advised to avoid the area."

A statement from the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident on Well Lane, Bloxwich at 5pm and were on scene in seven minutes. We have ambulances, paramedic officers and a doctor at the scene.

"The incident is still ongoing."

The National Express West Midlands Number 29 bus has been diverted as a result of the incident.

More to follow.