Company at centre of chemical spill in Walsall speaks out as investigations continue

Anochrome Ltd was named by the Environment Agency as being responsible for the serious chemical spill incident on Monday, which has seen large areas of the canal around Walsall closed off to the public while work continues to treat the chemical spillage.

The Environment Agency, UKHSA, Walsall and Sandwell Councils, West Midlands Police, West Midlands Fire, West Midlands Ambulance Service, the Canal & River Trust and Severn Trent Water have been working together as the West Midlands Local Resilience Forum since the spillage was reported on Monday evening.

This has involved testing of the canal water and an investigation into the cause of the spillage, while the public have been urged to stay away from the affected areas, which include Walsall, Rushall, Ryders Green and Perry Barr Locks.

Anochrome Ltd, which is a metal finishing company based on Reservoir Road, has confirmed the chemicial spillage and said it had immediately notified the Environment Agency and Severn Trent Water, while members of the senior management team had remained on site to work with the authorities to contain the spill.

It also said it was focussed on limiting the impact of the incident and would provide further updates as they became available.

A spokesman for Anochrome Ltd said: "We can confirm that a chemical incident occurred at Anochrome Ltd Walsall in the early hours of Monday, August 12.

Anochrome Ltd has said it is working to help minimise the impact of the spill, which has left dead fish floating in the canal

"Regrettably, as a result, some of the released chemicals entered a canal in Walsall.

"Our immediate response was to notify the Environment Agency and Severn Trent Water.

"Our senior management team has been, and remain, on-site working collaboratively with all relevant authorities and agencies to minimise and contain the spill.

"In addition, from the moment we were aware of the incident, we have made all our facilities available to the authorities and agencies in attendance, including inhouse laboratory testing facilities.

"The safety of our community and the environment is our top priority.

"We are focused on limiting the impact of this incident and will provide further updates as they become available."