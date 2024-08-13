Danger to health warning due to toxic chemical spillage in Walsall canal

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The spillage, which has gone into a stretch of the canal from Spinks Bridge down to Birchills Street Bridge in Pleck, was discovered on Monday.

Walsall Council has warned residents of potentially serious health risks to members of the public and their pets.

It has advised anyone who has caught a fish from the canal not to eat it, and to keep their pets away from the water.

Drinking water has not been affected by the incident.

Access to the affected area of the canal has been closed.

Members of Walsall Police, West Midlands Fire Service and the Environment Agency are at the scene.

A statement by Walsall Council read: "There is a potential serious risk to health if you or your pets are exposed (direct physical contact with the water) in the affected stretch of the canal.

"Access to the area of the canal in the immediate area is being closed and the affected stretch of the canal has been contained to reduce the harm to wildlife and the wider waterway.

"The public are asked to avoid the canal and its towpaths in the affected area.

"Anyone who has been exposed (direct physical contact) along the affected stretch of canal water and is feeling unwell, should seek health advice via 111 or 999 in an emergency.

"If you have concerns around the disposal of animals or fish, please contact the Environment Agency 24hr helpline 0800 807060."