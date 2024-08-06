Man to appear at court after assault in Walsall involving knife

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to Brooklands in Walsall on Wednesday, July 31 after reports of a man and woman being assaulted, with a man in his 40s being cut with a knife.

Christopher Prosser was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with assault, wounding with intent, possession of a knife, assault of an emergency worker and racially aggravated harassment.

The 40-year-old, of Beaconview Road in West Bromwich, has been remanded into custody to appear at court later in August.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "A man has been charged after two people were assaulted in Walsall.

"We were called to Brooklands last Wednesday, July 31 just before 6pm after a man and a woman were assaulted.

"A man in his 40s was cut with a knife.

"Christopher Prosser, aged 40 from West Bromwich has now been charged with assault, wounding with intent, possession of a knife, assault of an emergency worker and racially aggravated harassment.

"He has been remanded in custody to appear at court later this month."