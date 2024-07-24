Second man arrested in connection with murder of Connor Brookes in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 20-year-old scrap metal dealer was fatally shot as he sat in a transit van in Well Lane, in the Blakenall area on July 8.

Since then police have charged 22-year-old Jake Sanbrook, of Fisher Road in Bloxwich, with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

An inquest into Mr Brookes' death told that he died of a bullet wound to the head.

Family and friends constructed a lean-to building around the tributes to Connor Brookes at the top of Chauser road who was shot and killed

Another man, aged 20, was held at an address on Mason Street in the Coseley area today on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm following the fatal shooting.

He remains in custody and officers from West Midlands Police have informed Mr Brookes' family of the development.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene and a balloon release in memory of Mr Brookes, of Hunter Crescent, in Harden, was also held in the aftermath of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the police via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101 and quoting log 3637 of July 8.

Anyone who wants to leave information anonymously can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.