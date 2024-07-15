Points failure causes hours of delay on West Midlands rail line

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Railway released a message at 11.21am on social media to inform travellers heading between Birmingham New Street and Walsall of the points failure and that some services could be cancelled or diverted.

The message read: "There has been a points failure near Walsall.

"Due to a points failure between Birmingham New Street & Walsall, the line is blocked. Some services will be cancelled or delayed.

"Please check before travel. We will update when possible."

The issues lasted for around two hours, causing disruption to services between Birmingham New Street and Walsall and from Birmingham International to Rugeley Trent Valley, but were confirmed as fixed and services returning to normal at 1.38pm by West Midlands Railway on social media.

The updated message read: "Services are beginning to run back on schedule, residual delays will occur as the line recovers itself.

"Please still check prior to travel, we apologise for any inconvenience."