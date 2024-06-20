Tributes paid to "special, dedicated and kind" teacher

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Doris Part was described by former colleagues at Queen Mary's High School in Walsall as special, dedicated and kind and was still much missed nearly three years after her death.

The 60-year-old died after being struck by a Volkswagen Polo driven by Mandeep Singh while she was pushing her bike over a pedestrian crossing on Lower Rushall Street on the morning of July 13, 2021.

Ms Post died at the scene, while Singh was apprehended by members of the public and subsequently arrested.

He appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on June 7, where he was jailed for eight years and disqualified from driving for three years and was also ordered to pass an extended test, while the driving ban will come into effect upon his release from prison.

Ms Post had been a language teacher at Queen Mary's High School for 27 years, before retiring in 2019 and her sudden death was met with sadness and grief by all those who knew her.

Doris Part died following the collision on Lower Rushall Street in Walsall in July 2021

Helene Lovell, the leader of modern foreign languages at Queen Mary's, said she hoped that her friend and colleague of 20 years could finally rest in peace.

She said: "I had the privilege to work with Miss Post for over 20 years, before she decided to retire to enjoy what she loved the most: studying, spending time with friends, and travelling.

"Doris was certainly a dedicated teacher and an amazing linguist, but above all she was an extremely kind, supportive, and generous friend.

"I miss her, her zest for life and her beaming smile very dearly and I think about her often as she really was a very special person and will never be forgotten.

"I feel that she can rest in peace now and knowing that justice has been served also brings peace to her family and numerous friends."

Road safety campaigner Laurence Braithwaite said the wait for Singh to be sentenced had been too long and offered his own tribute to Doris Post on social media.

He said: "Almost 3 years to get to court for sentencing. Justice delayed is justice denied and the sentence...

"Our justice system has been driven over too. Time for change.

"Love and solidarity to the family and friends of Doris Post."

Mandeep Singh was sentenced to eight years after the incident which caused the death of Doris Part. Photo: West Midlands Police

Known to generations of girls as Frau Post, Miss Post taught German, Spanish, and Ancient Greek at Queen Mary's and a website set up in her honour had tributes from people in the UK and in Germany.

One message from a poster called Joachim said: "Dear Doris, today we have to say goodbye to you, but you will always be with us in my and our hearts.

"With great sadness and endless love."

A poster called Jane said she remembered playing classical guitar with Doris and spoke of their shared love of guitar and how her music was a comfort to her.

She said: "I became friends with Doris in 1979. We played classical guitar duets together, we made music and it made Doris very happy and, for that, I am very pleased.

"Doris had many, many other interests but I believe music was her first love, particularly classical guitar on her much loved Ramirez.

"She told me three years ago that if ever her house was on fire, she would rescue her Ramirez guitar first above everything else.

"Bach made her cry sometimes; probably the closest she came to feeling the presence of God, through music's ability to attain the sublime.

"Frau Post" was a popular teacher at Queen Mary's, with former colleagues describing her as special and warm

"So cruelly taken away from her brother and her many friends. But I comfort myself in the knowledge that she now plays her music with the angels and, unlike me, they never let her down with fumbled notes.

"A beautiful personality and a unique character. I am the better for having been able to call her 'friend.'"

An anonymous poster paid tribute to Doris, saying how much they loved and respected her and spoke of how the good die young.

They said: "I will always remember Frau Post. She encouraged me and helped with my studies during my time at Queen Mary’s High School. I’m an adult now; working, on the train home from London.

"She came into my mind as I thought about exams and education and the career I have today. She was such a rare soul. Someone so pure and full of integrity, that she could simply do no intentional wrong.

"Her heart and soul was too pure for this world is some way. They always say the good die young, and with her in mind, that remains true.

"One memory in particular; I had a nervous breakdown before an exam, I was 16 at the time. She helped me with my breathing and supported me and I earned full marks in my next attempt.

"She believed in people when they lost faith in their own ability. She saw ability and possibility before others because she was so positive.

"I wish and pray for peace when I think of her family. She is definitely with God because she was such a good soul, and there is so much peace in knowing that."

Other tributes paid to Ms Post included a Just Giving fundraiser to fund a memorial bench at Walsall Arboretum, which had a target of £1,200, but has raised more than £3,000, and an essay prize by Herodotus Helpline called the Doris Post Essay Prize, which awards £300 to the best original essay on any topic related to Herodotus and his world.