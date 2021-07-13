Air ambulance called and road closed following crash involving car and cyclist in Walsall

By Jordan Reynolds

An air ambulance has been called to a crash involving a car and a cyclist in Walsall.

Police, paramedics and air ambulance crews attending the scene of a crash near Morrisons in Walsall involving a car and a cyclist
Lower Rushall Street has been closed between the Arboretum traffic lights up to Ablewell Street after the crash which happened at about 10am on Tuesday.

One patient is being treated by the ambulance service but the extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Jamie Arrowsmith, spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist on Lower Rushall Street at 10.06am, two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance are in attendance at the scene.

"We are currently treating one patient. More details will follow when available."

West Midlands Police has been asked to comment.

More to follow.

