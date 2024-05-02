Bank Holiday Mondays: Council issues update on upcoming holiday opening hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In Walsall the adult and children's services opening times will see the units closed next Monday, May 6, and again on May 27. Standard opening hours will be in effect again on May 7 and May 28, from 8.45am - 5.15pm.

The council's out-of-hours service will be available throughout the close-down period. Anyone requiring urgent help or advice in relation to Children and Young People should contact 0300 555 2922 at any time when the main offices are closed.

Walsall Council House

Residents can report any urgent issues on public land or highways within the borough by telephoning 01922 650000 and will be transferred to the out-of-hours team.

The Oak Park leisure centre, in Lichfield Road, Walsall Wood and Bloxwich leisure centre, in High Street, Bloxwich, will open on both bank holiday Mondays, May 6 and May 27, from 7am - 5pm.

Bloxwich Active Living Centre

But Darlaston and Walsall Gala Swimming and Fitness Centres will be closed on those dates.

Bin collections will take place over both bank holidays as there are no changes. The household waste recycling centres in Fryers Road, in Beechdale, and Merchants Way, in Aldridge, will be open to the public as normal.

Walsall Market will be closed on the bank holidays. Bloxwich and Willenhall markets do not operate on Mondays.

Walsall Arboretum's cafe and visitor centre will be open.