Man arrested following Walsall home break-in

The arrest comes after the 45-year-old gained entry to a home on Attlee Road in Walsall on March 23.

The suspect gained entry to a property after smashing a kitchen window, entering the home and stealing several items.

The man remains in custody while police continue with their enquiries.

Police have now asked anyone with information to get in touch via the Live Chat service on their website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 20/348593/24.