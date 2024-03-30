Watch as new Easter festival hits the streets of Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Walsall Easter Festival followed hot on the heels of the town centre's popular Walking the Way of the Cross procession at midday in Lower Hall Lane near the market.

Organised by Christian church network Love Walsall, the event picked up the rest of the Easter story celebrating the resurrection of Jesus three days after his execution at the hands of the Romans.

The festival was the brainchild of Baptist minister the Rev Esther Gladwish, of the network, as a means of expanding the town’s appeal to visitors working in partnership with businesses and churches.

Jesus, played by Jimm Remmie. With him from Reboot Ministry are Carolina Murineanu and Selina Brown during the Walsall Easter Service on town centre streets

Jesus - Jimm Remmie - performing in the outdoor service

There were chances to meet and talk to the cast afterwards

There were street entertainers, a gospel choir, bands, drama performances, children's crafts, a street evangelism team and a prayer team.

James Thomas Noel Clark from band, Room 1 Project, performing at the event

Jayne Oldbury, Lorna Williams and Tina Foster from Wednesbury, watched the goings on