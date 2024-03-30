Watch as new Easter festival hits the streets of Walsall
Angels, drummers, crafts and live bands were among the attractions at a brand new festival in Walsall town centre on Good Friday.
Walsall Easter Festival followed hot on the heels of the town centre's popular Walking the Way of the Cross procession at midday in Lower Hall Lane near the market.
Organised by Christian church network Love Walsall, the event picked up the rest of the Easter story celebrating the resurrection of Jesus three days after his execution at the hands of the Romans.
The festival was the brainchild of Baptist minister the Rev Esther Gladwish, of the network, as a means of expanding the town’s appeal to visitors working in partnership with businesses and churches.
There were street entertainers, a gospel choir, bands, drama performances, children's crafts, a street evangelism team and a prayer team.