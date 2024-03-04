Walsall swimming pools temporarily close due to 'technical fault'
A Walsall leisure centre has been forced to temporarily close its swimming pools due to a technical fault in the heating system.
Walsall Council reported the issue at Oak Park Active Living Centre at around 11.15am on Monday.
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, the local authority advised that the main pool and teaching pool at the Coppice Road site had closed.
It advised customers that engineers are due to visit the leisure centre to investigate the problem.