Hospice logo takes pride of place on footballers shirts as club shows support for charity

The club’s whole Academy section is sporting the new look tops in their games right until the end of the 2024 season to show support for Acorns Children’s Hospice which provides lifeline care for children with life limiting and life threatening conditions.

The club is Acorns charity partner and has been raising awareness and vital funds with a host of activities.

To date, they have raised nearly £4,000.

Claire Snape, area fundraising manager at Acorns, said: “We’re thrilled to see our logo on the team kits and to have the support of our friends at AFC Wulfrunians. It’s amazing to see them proudly wearing the tops on the pitch and in their team photos.

“This really helps to raise an awareness with their fans and the community of how Acorns supports its families.

"With their help we are stronger together and every penny raised enables us to make every day count for the children and families who need us the most.”

The logo is featured on all home and away tops worn by the Academy teams, including under-eight players, right through to the under-18s.

The club, based in Wolverhampton, is currently a member of the Midland League Premier Division and plays at the Prestige Midland Arena.

Danielle Cashmore, from AFC Wulfrunians, said: “We’re delighted to help raise awareness of the work that Acorns does by wearing its logo on our team shirts this season.

"Acorns is an amazing cause, and we are proud to be their charity partner.

“The work they do for children is incredible and by displaying their logo we can help spread the word and help even more local families who may need their help in difficult times.”

Acorns Children’s Hospice, which has a base in Walsall, provides specialist palliative care for children and young people with life limiting and life threatening conditions and support for their families.

In the past year, the charity has cared for more than 750 children across Birmingham and the wider West Midlands, and almost 1,000 families, including those who are bereaved.

Acorns needs around £30,000 each day to provide its children’s hospice care, with two thirds of that amount coming from generous donations and fundraising by the local community.

Find out how you can help Acorns be stronger together for local children and families by visiting acorns.org.uk/strongertogether