Annual Sister Dora thanksgiving ends with floral tributes to Walsall's treasured nun

A thanksgiving service was held on Sunday morning at St Paul's Church before a procession to the statue of the life-saving nun.

Canon Rob Hall held the service and spoke about the lifesaving work Sister Dora did in the town in the 19th century.

Canon Rob Hall held the Sister Dora thanksgiving service

Dorothy Wyndlow Pattison has been called 'Walsall's Florence Nightingale' and her statue was the first of a non-royal woman in the country.