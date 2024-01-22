Annual Sister Dora thanksgiving ends with floral tributes to Walsall's treasured nun
Dignitaries and residents turned out in the wind and rain for the annual wreath laying service in Walsall to commemorate Sister Dora.
By Adam Smith
A thanksgiving service was held on Sunday morning at St Paul's Church before a procession to the statue of the life-saving nun.
Canon Rob Hall held the service and spoke about the lifesaving work Sister Dora did in the town in the 19th century.
Dorothy Wyndlow Pattison has been called 'Walsall's Florence Nightingale' and her statue was the first of a non-royal woman in the country.