Wellbeing for Walsall residents is at the forefront of newhelp directory

The Walsall Wellbeing Directory will feature a wide range of support, advice, activities, and events available across the borough to support the health and welfare of citizens.

It will include information on money matters, wellbeing groups, public health and mental wellbeing services, social groups and help with accessing online services.

The directory has been developed by Walsall Together Partnership in collaboration with local citizens and the voluntary, community and social enterprise sector who actively support communities with their health and wellbeing.

Michelle McManus, director of Transformation and Place Development for Walsall Together, said: “Our Wellbeing is something that is personal to all of us, and we all need something different to maintain good wellbeing for ourselves.

"This directory has been built by partners from across many different sectors and includes a wide range of information, advice and activities available across Walsall with the aim of having something for everyone whatever the need may be.

" A huge amount of hard work has gone into developing the new directory, so we are really looking forward to launching this now and sharing it with the people of Walsall.”

Councillor Gary Flint, portfolio holder for Wellbeing, Leisure and Public Spaces at Walsall Council said: “It is important everyone has the opportunity to access advice, information and services that will enable them to get the support they need for their wellbeing.

“The new directory forms part of our wellbeing offer and will provide vital information to all residents and communities in Walsall, covering a range of topics.

“The site is easy to use, enabling residents to be able to find invaluable advice and support that will help them maintain or improve their health and wellbeing.

“As we go live with the new directory, we hope it will become an invaluable resource for everyone.”

To access the directory visit www,go.walsall.gov.uk/health-and-social-care/walsall-wellbeing-directory