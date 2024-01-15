Civic service to mark legacy of nursing heroine Sister Dora

3402 Sister Dora c1870 .jpg

Sister Dora was a nurse who was revered in the borough for her selfless caring qualities. Sister Dora was born Dorothy Wyndlow Pattison in Yorkshire on January 16, 1832.

A school mistress in her early career, she had a natural gift for nursing and it became her calling. Early in 1865 she was sent to Walsall to help at a small hospital which had just been established.

She was appointed to take charge of the Cottage Hospital in the town in 1868. Her devotion came to the fore when Walsall suffered a smallpox epidemic in 1869.

Sister Dora

Her legacy is marked each year with a commemorative service which is open to the public and the laying of a wreath at her statue on The Bridge in the town centre.

In 1886 thousands of people attended the unveiling of Sister Dora's statue

This Sunday's service will take place at St. Paul’s Church at The Crossing, in Darwall Street, at 11am when Walsall's Deputy Mayor Councillor Anthony Harris and Deputy Mayoress Mrs Christina Harris will be joined by civic leaders, health and emergency service representatives.

At 11.45am the congregation will undertake the short walk to the Sister Dora statue where floral tributes will be laid.

How The Bridge looked in March 1973 with the Sister Dora statue on the Digbeth side

Councillor Anthony Harris said: “Sister Dora was adored by the people of Walsall, so much so that a statue was erected in her memory.

“It is an honour for me and the deputy mayoress to continue the tradition of remembering such an important figure in this town's history.

"It is absolutely right and proper that Walsall honours her contribution and her efforts."

The statue in 2001

Walsall Council leader Mike Bird added: “Sister Dora was a gifted and visionary nurse whose legacy for putting the needs of others first remains in Walsall today thanks to the efforts of volunteers and others who work so hard for our communities.

"I recommend that people read up on her as there are many stories about her selfless devotion to what she saw as her absolute duty to others.

“We will continue to honour her contribution to the world of nursing and give thanks for the inspirational care and tireless service she once gave to the borough of Walsall.”

Sister Dora's grave in Queen Street Cemetery in Walsall

More information about Sister Dora and her remarkable life is available at Walsall Archives in the Lichfield Street Hub.

The archives has more than 1,700 collections of documents, from 1200 to the present day, including, institutional material from Walsall Council and its predecessors.