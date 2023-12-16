Traffic congestion in Walsall after horror smash on Darlaston Road

Emergency services have descended on Darlaston Road, Pleck, to deal with the accident which happened just after 4pm.

Residents described the impact of the car crashing and fearing the worst after seeing the wreckage of the vehicle.

One Walsall resident said: "I heard a big crash, it was so loud, then I looked outside and it was like this."

Another resident said: "it was bad, I didn't see what the car hit, but it's totalled it. I don't know if the driver is okay."

Buses have been diverted due to the road being closed.

National Express West Midlands tweeted: "Due to a collision on Darlaston Road, Walsall. The 24, 37 and 39 will be diverting both ways via Bescot Road, Wood Green Road, Axeltree Way and Park Lane. Sorry for any disruption caused."