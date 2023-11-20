Pictures show extent of 'severe' Walsall flat fire in which man died

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the blaze on Wednesbury Road, Walsall, at around 4am on Monday morning.

West Midlands Police has since launched an investigation over the fire after a man, who was in his 30s, was found dead at the scene.

Though the fire broke out in the early hours, the fire crew, police and forensic experts remained present on the scene into the afternoon.

Usually busy with traffic, Wednesbury Road was closed off to cars on Monday, with a nearby school, Hillary Primary School, announcing on its website that it had closed due to a "police incident".

Pictures show the damage caused to the flat following the blaze

Jared Colby, a freelance plasterer and resident of the area, said: "You could smell the smoke when you were driving through the area. I started work quite early, you couldn't see the smoke, but you could see all the emergency vehicles around.

"It's a bit concerning. I heard that someone died in the fire. It's quite sad."

Damage can be seen to the rear window of the property as well as to the roof which now bears a large hole as a result of the blaze.

Councillor Ram. K. Mehmi, who represents the Pleck ward, said he was sad to hear that a man had died following the fire.

Firefighters remained on the site on Monday afternoon

He said: "I'm deeply concerned about this matter and I feel really upset that a life has been lost."

West Midlands Fire Service has confirmed that the fire broke out in the bedroom of the flat and described it as "severe".

Councillor Mike Bird, leader of Walsall Council, said: "Obviously any fatality is a concern. We understand that this is an active police investigation and the fire service has an exemplary history of saving lives.

A police cordon was in place on Wednesbury Road following the fire

"The fatality itself is very worrying and we will obviously be looking at these flats. If they are privately owner, then we will investigate to see what fire checks were in place."

Anyone with information about the fire has been urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force's website or by calling 101 quoting log 371 of 20/11.