Security to be beefed up at Walsall building to help keep out drug dealers and prostitutes

The Swimming Teachers Association has been granted permission for 2.8 metre high steel fences at Anchor House in Birch Street to tackle issues of anti-social behaviour currently being suffered there.

The additional fencing is going to be slotted in between the existing brick pillars which run along the front of the building after Walsall Council planners gave the thumbs up to the plan.

Representatives said the measure will make the area safer and reduce the opportunity and fear of crime for people who use the building.

Agents Rob Duncan Planning Consultancy said: “The proposed security fencing will infill the existing under croft area at the front of the building that faces towards Birch Street which has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour including drug dealing, prostitution, public urination etc.

“The fencing will comprise of 2.8m galvanised steel railings which will infill the gaps between the existing vertical brick pillars that form the lower part of the front elevation of this building.

“The objective of the proposal is to reduce/remove opportunities for crime and anti-social behaviour to occur on the site.

“The proposed security fencing will enclose the existing under croft area at the front of the building to prevent it from being used for anti-social behaviour as it currently is.

“In doing so the proposal will make the area safer, reducing opportunities for crime and the associated fear of crime, and thus accords with planning policy objectives.

“The introduction of the proposed security fencing will not materially detract from the established character and appearance of the surrounding area.

“The railings will sit neatly in between the existing vertical brick pillars that characterise the lower elevation of the existing building, retaining a gap between the top of the fencing and the under croft.

“In doing so the fencing will not appear over dominant or harmful to the character and appearance of the building or the wider surrounding area.”