More than 1,000 people celebrate Walsall charity's decade of feeding the needy

Helping hands: Harminder Samra, Parmjit Bahyia, Nirmal Singh Grewal, Balbine Singh Thandi, Giaw Nijjar and Singh Thandi

Now a familiar sight across the country, a charity founded by Sikhs to feed the needy celebrated its tenth birthday.

A decade of providing food for the needy by Midland Langar Seva Society (MLSS) was marked with a commemorative blue plaque unveiled on the spot where two Walsall brothers started the charity ten years ago.

Now in 24 cities across the country the blue plaque, which are only given to cultural and historical landmarks, now takes pride of place at Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sahib, West Bromwich Street, Walsall.

The Midland Langar Seva Society

Volunteer Lisa Bedi told the Express & Star: "We had a wonderful weekend celebrating MLSS, more than 1,000 came down to mark the tenth anniversary of the foundation of the charity over three days."

Founded by Randhir Singh and Parmjit Singh the Midland Langar Seva Society began with the simple idea that no one should go to bed hungry. The charity has now fed two million people since 2013.

Inspired by the Sikh ethos 'Vand Ke Chakna’ (share what you have with others) the charity now provides hot meals come rain or shine to over 30,000 service users a week, all over the country.

Lisa added: "To think the founders began by serving 15 meals a week and now there is a whole distribution network serving 30,000 hot meals to those who need it.

"And it all started in Walsall, that is why we are pleased there is now a blue plaque to commemorate the difference the people of Walsall have made across the country."

MLSS has received multiple awards including the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and The TSB Local Pride of Birmingham Award in recognition for all their hard work.

MLSS is now a non-profit organisation which helps vulnerable people across the UK and globally. It also has a community hub which supports people physically and mentally and was launched by John Fury (father of Tyson Fury) in 2021.

In conjunction with Network Rail, MLSS also hosts the UK’s biggest homeless Christmas party in Birmingham city centre, at a time when homeless people are more isolated than ever. The day is filled with Christmas cheer complete with a three-course sit-down meal, a DJ, gifts and Santa.