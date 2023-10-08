Police 'concerned' for missing Walsall woman

#MISSING | We need your help to find Solmia.



We’re concerned for the 46-year-old who is missing from #Walsall.



Solmia is 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a light-coloured puffa jacket and grey leggings, and had a black rucksack. pic.twitter.com/2zDRRUbwhz