Police 'concerned' for missing Walsall woman

Solmia is described as being "5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with long dark hair."
Walsall Police say she was last seen "wearing a light-coloured puffa jacket and grey leggings, and had a black rucksack."
They also published a photograph of her.
Solihull Police added that "Solmia has family in Birmingham so may be making her way there."
If you’ve seen her or have any information that can help officers find her, please call 999, quoting PID number 442635.
#MISSING | We need your help to find Solmia.— Walsall Police (@WalsallPolice) October 8, 2023
We’re concerned for the 46-year-old who is missing from #Walsall.
