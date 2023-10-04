Offices along busy route into Walsall town centre could become children’s home

The Hollies on Lichfield Road in Walsall. Photo: Google Street View

JN Healthcare Group Limited (JNHG) is looking to take over The Hollies, on Lichfield Road, to accommodate care for up to five children aged between 16 and 24.

The building was most recently used as offices for social services but was and the property was put up for auction in March this year with an asking price of £295,000.

But before then, The Hollies operated as a children’s home up until 1986.

Representatives for JNHG said the residents would attend school or college and there would be one member of staff onsite at all times.

As well as converting the existing building, work will include replacing a rear extension to the property.

Agents Pegasus group said: “JNHG will operate and manage the site. They are experienced in caring for young people to assist them in transitioning into adulthood whilst providing them with an appropriate level of care to suit their needs.

“All the young people in the care of JNHG need some form of care and assistance to assist their transition to adulthood, with the idea being that they will be able to live as independently as possible.

“The proposed development will allow them to continue growing their residential care support network providing suitable facilities and care for young people to help them with specific matters and to transition into adulthood and allow them to gain greater independence.

“The site is an appropriate location for residential care provision, which will make efficient use of previously developed land, in the built-up urban area in a sustainable location in close proximity to shops and services.

“The proposed use as residential accommodation to provide specific support to young people with behavioural difficulties to assist them in transitioning to adults.

“The proposed replacement extension has been designed in such a way that it will maintain the character of the existing building, whilst providing more appropriate accommodation on site.