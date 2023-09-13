Guru Nanak Gurdwara in West Bromwich Street, Walsall. Photo: Google Street View

Guru Nanak Gurdwara, in West Bromwich Street, was set up in 1963 by some of the first Sikhs to settle in Walsall and has grown to become a major centre point for people in the town and beyond.

As well as being a place of worship, the temple has raised tens of thousands of pounds for local, national and international good causes and hosts a langar which sees free food provided to all visitors every day.

The 60th birthday will be marked with a community event on Saturday featuring the Akhand Path, an unbroken reading of the Guru Granth Sahib holy book, a number of stalls, martial arts displays, a bouncy castle and a display charting the history of the temple and its significance in Walsall.

In 1962, as Walsall’s Sikh population grew, the British Legion Club was rented every Sunday for £3 for weekly religious gatherings before the club was bought for £2,150 in 1964 and the first committee established.

As this was originally just a wooden buildings, members decided a new Gurdwara would be built and this was opened in 1971 costing £24,000.

Over the coming decades, a number of extensions were carried out before the committee decided to build a new purpose build facility which was completed and opened in 2007. This current facility opens every day to the public at 4am.

Committee members said the entire £4 million needed for the building project came entirely from the Sikh community and not via grants or public funds.

They added there were opportunities to build the new temple in other locations, such as in Tamebridge, but they decided to stay in Caldmore where many of the first Sikh migrants settled.

Work is currently being carried out on a new Chapel of Rest building on the site and this should be open within months.

Over the years the Gurdwara has presented donations to Walsall Manor Hospital during the Covid pandemic, Pakistan flood appeal, Children In Need, mental health causes and the Nepal Earthquake appeal amongst others.

Midland Langar Seva Society, which provides hot food and drink to the homeless, also started out at the temple in 2013.

A number of education classes such as Punjabi lessons, yoga, history and music are held there while school visits are regularly hosted.

Members also sponsor children from poor communities in the Punjab to ensure they get a good education.

And the annual Vaisakhi ‘Nagar Kirtan’ celebrations have ensured they have bridged the gap with other Gurdwaras in Walsall as well as raised awareness of the Sikh religion to people in the whole community.

The committee’s efforts in community cohesion have also seen links established with places of worship for other faiths.

This was most notable during the 2011 riots when members of the Gurdwara went to a nearby mosque to act as ‘security’ outside while Muslims did their Friday prayers.

Walsall Councillor Gurmeet Singh Sohal, who is a member of the congregation and previously sat on the committee, said: “The Gurdwara is a hub for the community. A place where we can get together in sorrow and in happiness.

“There is always help for charities and the needy. The langar is available to all the people who go there, including the homeless. Anyone can come in regardless of their background or whether they believe in God or not and there is no bar to come in.

“We should give thanks and congratulations to all the community, the committee members past and present and the trustees who have looked after the Gurdwara and provided funds for good causes.

“They deserve a pat on the back and we should never forget all the work they have done.

“It’s very good to have an event which celebrates 60 years and many more years to come.

“It’s my local Gurdwara and I always go there. This is good for the whole community, a celebration and get together.