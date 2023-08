Peter Hawley is wanted by West Midlands Police on suspicion of harassment. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have put out the message to help with locating Peter Hawley, who is wanted by the force on suspicion of harassment.

The force has asked for anyone with any information about the 40-year-old from Walsall to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Peter Hawley?

"The 40-year-old from Walsall is wanted on suspicion of harassment.