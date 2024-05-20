Gates to be installed outside Walsall’s civic centre – and this is the disgusting reason why

Walsall Council has put forward a proposal to introduce the security measures in front of the steps to the entrance of the facility, which is to be a key access point for people getting married and registering births and deaths.

A spokesperson for the authority said they had encountered issues of people using the Darwall Street entrance as a toilet.

The gates are part of wider measures to refurbish the venue and provide a more “professional and welcoming” entrance.

The new gates would be installed on Darwall Street. Photo: Google Street Map

It previously served as the access to the ‘one stop shop’ for people wanting council services until that facility was moved to the Lichfield Street ‘hub’ in the nearby library building.