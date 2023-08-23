Victorian house in heart of region up for auction

The house on Walsingham Street has a guide price of more than £120,000

The large end-terraced property at 8 Walsingham Street in Walsall will go under the hammer at Bond Wolfe’s next live-streamed auction on September 14 with a guide price of £120,000.

Built in around 1870, the house sits in an area of Victorian and Edwardian terraces in Walsall’s small, historic suburb of The Chuckery, just half a mile from the town’s shopping centre and 170-acre Victorian arboretum.

The bedroom requires work on the floor and needs bits for a bed

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “Previously used as eight units, we are offering this is substantial property for sale, with vacant possession, on behalf of a housing association.

“While it has previously been used as eight units this property, located in a traditional residential area, could be converted back into a large family home, subject to planning permission.

“Its potential is certain to make this a highly attractive lot when it comes up for sale at our September auction.”

The property stands flush to the pavement with a hall, four rooms previously used as bedrooms, a kitchen and a bathroom with toilet on the ground floor.

On the first floor are four bedrooms and another bathroom with toilet off the landing, and there is a yard to the rear.

The kitchen is large and spacious, but needs a lot of work

A gas-fired central heating system and double glazing are fitted, however the house is in need of refurbishment.

The house in Walsingham Street is just one of scores of lots that are appearing in Bond Wolfe’s next auction, which will start at 9am on Thursday, September 14.