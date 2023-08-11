Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after emergency services called to Walsall school

Police outside Rivers Primary Academy

Crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service were amongst those present at Rivers Primary Academy & Nursery in Bloxwich yesterday evening.

Police, firefighters and personnel from Midlands Air Ambulance were also present at the scene, where two bystanders reported seeing someone being carried away on a stretcher.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews found a man with serious injuries, who was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Emergency services at the scene

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident at an address on Mersey Road in Walsall just after 5pm yesterday.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer, the trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car from Cosford were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found one male patient with serious injuries.

"He was treated by ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital for further treatment."