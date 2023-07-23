Boxing smart at offical opening of new Walsall community gym

WALSALL COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 3/07/2023..Pic in Walsall where the Box Smart Elite was having its official opening. Pictured is boss: Shiney Singh and Pro Boxer: Aaron Bowen..

Box Smart Elite is a non profit, community driven boxing club that works with people of all ages, genders, and races to help tackle issues such as racism, knife crime, gang culture, and other challenges.

Since its started only 12 months ago, it has become one of the leading boxing clubs in the country, with members who come to train from all over the country securing numerous national and international titles.

Several have even gone on to represent their country, such as Aaron Bowen who won gold in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham for England and John-Tom Varey who is a European silver medalist.

They, along with a number of councillors and officials were on hand for the official opening by West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster at the gym, in Stafford Street.

Visitors enjoyed photo opportunities with the boxers and television and radio personality Steve Bunce, demonstrations, competitions and refreshments,

The club has been helped along the way by charity Steps To Work and its trading arm Starting Point Recruitment, two Walsall based organisations which share the same values as those of the gym.

Shiney Singh,the owner of Box Smart Elite and an England Talent Pathway coach, said: “I am very excited that we are officially open.

"The team of people I have supporting me have put a lot of work and effort in over the last 12 months to help me get the gym up and running.

“Walsall is a truly diverse area, and I feel it is important to offer people in the community a safe space to train, connect with others and learn new skills, no matter what their age, religion, cultural background or gender.

"We’re a non-profit gym and are here to support our community who have turned out in numbers for the opening – I was really overwhelmed. I would also like to extend a heartfelt thanks to our sponsors such as Steps to Work, Starting Point and AproDerm who have really helped make this happen and look forward to celebrating our future success with them."