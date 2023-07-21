'Last nail in the coffin' as food court is removed from Walsall shopping centre

asd

Walsall's iconic Saddlers Shopping Centre was once a hive of businesses and retail, with many people sharing memories of visiting the building with parents, friends and loved ones.

However, the removal of its food hub seating area has become the latest development to plague the once pivotal shopping complex.

The seating area was quickly removed last week, with the area now being left vacant for future use.

Martin Carson, 54, from Walsall, said: "It's just another nail in the coffin for the Saddlers Centre, unfortunately.

"It's terrible really, it's somewhere that we all used to love and it's a place that we all used to go with our families back in the day. It's just deteriorated in the last few years. I hope they can save it."

The food hub was home to Burger King, Chopsticks and a Subway.

Mr Carson continued: "The food hub was alright, but I don't think it ever really took off the way they hoped.

"It is a shame to see it that way it is, it used to be the centre of Walsall at one time, but now it looks like it is all shifting towards the Crown Wharf Retail Park."

Jamie White, 29, of Bloxwich, added: "When they used it for Covid, that is probably the most amount of people the shopping centre has seen recently.

"It's terrible that we have to have a pandemic to get people into the place."

People say the news is "another nail in the coffin" for The Saddlers Centre

Walsall residents past and present took to Facebook to share their thoughts on the removal of the seats and the future of the shopping centre.

Facebook user, Jen Johnson, said: "I have to say Walsall is my home town, I moved away five years ago but come back to see family and it's so sad to see how downhill it has gone since I moved away.

"The Saddlers Centre is empty and the High Street is no better."

Berry Barcrest said: "There is a reason these food outlets closed, they were not profitable. Walsall is not a town with high disposable income and eating out is an expense most can't afford."

Maria Staunton-Kilcoyne said: "It looks so empty, it used to be buzzing with lots of people and families."

The shopping centre was purchased by Walsall Council in 2017 for £12.5 million, with associated costs taking it up to £13.8m.

A spokesperson for Walsall Council said: "Walsall Council has attracted considerable investment to deliver the Town Centre Masterplan, which will transform the town centre, including the Saddlers Shopping Centre.

"The planned works will see increased footfall, business opportunities and environmental improvements to boost economic growth. We anticipate that the town centre redevelopment work will commence in early 2024."

A 2022 report outlined plans for the Saddlers Centre to be transformed into a £36m regeneration project to increase footfall in the town.

The spokesperson continued: "As part of the preparation to transform the Saddlers Centre, changes have been made including the removal of the Food Hub seating.