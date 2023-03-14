Generous donation helps to bring much-needed update to play area

The donation by Harjit Singh has helped Walsall Manor to update a playroom at the hospital

Harjit Singh from Shelfield made the £1,000 donation to the appeal being run by Walsall Healthcare’s Well Wishers charity at Walsall Manor Hospital.

Mr Singh owns and runs the Nisa Local on Spring Lane and the donation is the latest part of work to help people at the hospital, including donating water and snacks to wards during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Singh said he has worked with Fundraising Manager Georgie Westley over the years and joked that his latest donation was the most expensive box of chocolates he has ever bought.

He said: “Georgie wanted my help a little while back, but we couldn’t make it work then, with one thing and another, I never went back to her to catch up.

“When I had an appointment at the hospital, I popped in to see her and took her a box of chocolates to say sorry I hadn’t been in touch and that’s when she talked about the playroom appeal.

"I had to get involved and that’s why I joke it’s the most expensive box of chocolates I’ve ever bought.

“But all joking apart, Walsall Manor Hospital is our local hospital and we should do what we can to support it.

"NHS staff have a tough time of it but I am very proud of our NHS and it’s my family’s pleasure to help out.”

Through donations, Well Wishers has been able to fund the playroom makeover, costing around £23,000, which will see the tired space transformed into a bright and colourful feature.

It will have new wall murals, wall art activities, equipment including role play areas and a wet play area.

Georgie Westley said: “Harjit is so supportive of Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust and its staff and always tries to help if he can.

“We really appreciate this donation to the playroom appeal and it will be a privilege to see the family business name recorded in the artwork to acknowledge his continued relationship with our charity.”

Donations made will be able to fund extra toys for the playroom.

The charity is continuing to raise funds for this project.