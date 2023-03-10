Money needed to save at-risk bus service 'must be found', campaigner says

Diamond Bus

Diamond Bus initially said it would axe its 002, 45 and 226 services from April 15 citing high running costs and a lack of usage, which sparked backlash.

It led to petitions being set up and the company – which was also reviewing its 4/4H service – ultimately reversing its decision to scrap most of the routes.

But the 45, which runs from Walsall to West Bromwich, has still been branded as "commercially unviable" and is still set to be axed during next month.

However talks are under way with Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) bosses in a bid to secure funding – and potentially another operator – to save it.

Sarah Coombes, organiser of the "Save the 45" bus petition which attracted around 1,500 signatures, said: “I’m glad Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) have now recognised just how vital the 45 bus is to the many people who use it, but it’s clear the 45 is not safe yet.

“We need everyone to keep signing the petition to show the strength of feeling on this. The money to keep this bus going must be found. We can’t lose the 45 bus.”

Brian Allbutt, secretary of the Sandwell and West Birmingham Pensioners Convention, added: "Older people are very reliant on buses and it is a terrible blow when they are lost. I'm glad that Transport for West Midlands understand that these services are vital to the communities who use them and we hope to see the 45 bus saved, and bus services improved across our region."

The campaign to save the route has been backed by Nicola Richards, MP for West Bromwich East, who has submitted a petition with 950 signatures to transport chiefs calling to save the 45 – and for improvements to be made on the 16a Diamond bus route.

Meanwhile the fight to safe the other routes – which will have their timetables changed – has been championed by residents, councillors and James Morris, MP for Halesowen and Rowley Regis.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: "Really pleased that the planned removals of 002, 4H & 226 bus routes have been reversed, thanks to some vociferous lobbying from James Morris and his local team. Residents in the Black Country rely on these services, and I’m pleased Diamond have come to their senses.

"Their decision on the 45 route is deeply regrettable, but thanks to the campaigning of Nicola Richards MP, local councillors and her constituents, Transport for West Midlands will now look to secure the funding required & an alternative operator so the service can continue after April."

A spokesman for Diamond Bus route said: "The changes we have made will reduce our losses on the overall service operations and we hope they will improve the viability of these routes so that we are able to maintain them for our passengers going forward.