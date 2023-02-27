Walsall North MP backs two new affordable housing developments in constituency

Rob Goodall Design Manager at Keon Homes, Mike Nolan, Head of Development at GSA, Eddie Hughes MP and Mike Doolan Sales and Partnerships Manager at LoCal Homes outside Canalside Close

The new GreenSquareAccord developments at Eagle Works, Willenhall and Canalside Close, Blakenhall, will create 84 affordable homes.

Eagle Works, located on Somerford Place, will see a former factory transformed into a thriving living space containing 51 homes. The homes will be comprised of single bed and two bed apartments in addition to houses with two, three and four bedrooms.

Eddie Hughes MP said: "I’m pleased to see these new developments across both sites that transform derelict and unused land to create much needed housing for local families.

"The former Eagle Works was a blight to the town and the transformation into modern and sustainable homes will bring new life to Willenhall."

He added: "The Canalside site has been a hotspot for fly tipping and anti-social behaviour so the addition of these new homes will completely transform the area."

GreenSquareAccord’s Head of Development Mike Nolan said: “I am delighted to say that spades are now in the ground at both Eagle Works and Canalside Close. Our new developments are good news for Walsall residents as we will be providing more than eighty affordable homes which are sorely needed.

“With a range of homes available, across both sites, from one-bed flats to four-bed houses, our new ventures will meet a variety of local housing need. In addition to reducing pressure on greenfield sites this development will be built using cutting-edge and environmentally sound techniques.

“A lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes to get us to this point and I am grateful to both our development partners, Keon Homes and Fitzpatrick Group and to Walsall Council for their assistance.”

The Canalside Close development will provide 33 affordable homes on disused industrial land close to the Wyrley and Essington canal. The housing scheme will be comprised of one and two bed apartments alongside houses with two and three bedrooms totalling 33 new and fully affordable.

Sales and Partnerships Manager at LoCaL Homes, Mike Doolan said: “LoCaL Homes are really looking forward to commencing works on these two projects. There is a real need for high quality, energy efficient housing across these local Walsall communities.