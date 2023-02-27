Spades are now 'in the ground' at two sites in Walsall under plans to build almost 100 homes

Rob Goodall Design Manager at Keon Homes, Mike Nolan, Head of Development at GSA, Eddie Hughes MP and Mike Doolan Sales and Partnerships Manager at LoCal Homes outside the Canalside Close development.

GreenSquareAccord is pressing ahead with the developments at the Eagle Works site and Canalside Close in Blakenhall to build 84 homes overall.

And the work has been hailed by Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes who visited the sites and said the plans will "completely transform" both areas.

Mike Nolan, head of development at GreenSquareAccord which is one of England's largest housing and care providers, said: "I am delighted to say that spades are now in the ground at both Eagle Works and Canalside Close. Our new developments are good news for Walsall residents as we will be providing more than 80 affordable homes which are sorely needed.

“With a range of homes available, across both sites, from one-bed flats to four-bed houses, our new ventures will meet a variety of local housing need. In addition to reducing pressure on greenfield sites this development will be built using cutting-edge and environmentally sound techniques.

“A lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes to get us to this point and I am grateful to both our development partners, Keon Homes and Fitzpatrick Group and to Walsall Council for their assistance.”

Eagle Works, located on Somerford Place, is a former factory which will be turned into 51 homes comprised of single-bed and two-bed apartments, in addition to houses with two, three and four bedrooms.

And the Canalside Close development will see 33 affordable homes built on disused industrial land close to the Wyrley and Essington Canal. The housing scheme will be comprised of one and two bed apartments alongside houses with two and three bedrooms.

Mr Hughes, after seeing the progress on both sites, said: "I’m pleased to see these new developments across both sites that transform derelict and unused land to create much needed housing for local families.

“The former Eagle Works was a blight to the town and the transformation into modern and sustainable homes will bring new life to Willenhall.

“The Canalside site has been a hotspot for fly tipping and anti-social behaviour so the addition of these new homes will completely transform the area. “

All of the new homes will be built using low carbon LoCaL Homes Eco-200 off-site closed timber panel system – which will reduce construction time on site, and achieve savings overall in terms of carbon release.

The external wall panels will have a brick slip system applied in the Walsall-based factory, which will improve both the quality and programme on site. Waste will also be dramatically reduced and will make for a much cleaner and safer site, housing chiefs say.

Mike Doolan, sales and partnerships manager at LoCaL Homes, added: "LoCaL Homes are really looking forward to commencing works on these two projects. There is a real need for high quality, energy efficient housing across these local Walsall communities.