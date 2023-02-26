Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hundreds expected to flock to popular collectors fair in Walsall next week

By Thomas ParkesWalsallPublished:

Hundreds of people are expected to flock to a toy and train collectors fair in the Black Country where items new and old will be showcased.

WALSALL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 26/02/2023 - Geoff Price and Linda Price from Walsall are set to host a toy and train collectors fair in March. Pre-Pic for the event..
WALSALL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 26/02/2023 - Geoff Price and Linda Price from Walsall are set to host a toy and train collectors fair in March. Pre-Pic for the event..

The popular event will feature more than 100 stalls and will take place at the Oak Park Active Living Centre, Walsall Wood, on March 5.

And it will feature a range of items – including Star Wars toys – at various prices, with some starting at 50p and others being more expensive.

Geoff Price, who organises the event alongside wife Linda, said: "We have around 100 stalls and we've got collectables old and new from die-cast items to railway items – there's a range of toys and trains on offer.

"And there's pieces for 50p and then there's big stuff from £50 or so, some are second-hand and some are new. We've had the fairs there for many years, since 1991, so it's very popular. Usually we get between 400 to 500 people attend and it's very busy."

The event will run between 10.30am to 3pm, with the fair set to return on May 14, July 16, September 10 and November 19. Entry costs £2 for adults, £1.70 for elderly people and £1 for children.

It comes after a successful event was held in January. Further details are available at transtarpromotions.com or on 01922 643385.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News