Hundreds expected to flock to popular collectors fair in Walsall next week

WALSALL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 26/02/2023 - Geoff Price and Linda Price from Walsall are set to host a toy and train collectors fair in March. Pre-Pic for the event..

The popular event will feature more than 100 stalls and will take place at the Oak Park Active Living Centre, Walsall Wood, on March 5.

And it will feature a range of items – including Star Wars toys – at various prices, with some starting at 50p and others being more expensive.

Geoff Price, who organises the event alongside wife Linda, said: "We have around 100 stalls and we've got collectables old and new from die-cast items to railway items – there's a range of toys and trains on offer.

"And there's pieces for 50p and then there's big stuff from £50 or so, some are second-hand and some are new. We've had the fairs there for many years, since 1991, so it's very popular. Usually we get between 400 to 500 people attend and it's very busy."

The event will run between 10.30am to 3pm, with the fair set to return on May 14, July 16, September 10 and November 19. Entry costs £2 for adults, £1.70 for elderly people and £1 for children.