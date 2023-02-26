Notification Settings

Appeal as missing 16-year-old may have travelled to Walsall

By Emma Walker WalsallPublished:

Police believe a missing 16-year-old may have travelled to Walsall.

Have you seen Malika Eite?
Malika Eite is believed to have travelled to Darlington Railway Station from her home in Cockfield on Monday at around 8am. It is possible she could have travelled to Walsall, London or Cambridge.

Malika is described as 5ft 8in tall and stocky. She has a tanned complexion and long black hair. She was wearing a black coat with fur hood, leggings, shoes and a red bag.

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

