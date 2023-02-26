Appeal as missing 16-year-old may have travelled to Walsall

Malika Eite is believed to have travelled to Darlington Railway Station from her home in Cockfield on Monday at around 8am. It is possible she could have travelled to Walsall, London or Cambridge.
Malika is described as 5ft 8in tall and stocky. She has a tanned complexion and long black hair. She was wearing a black coat with fur hood, leggings, shoes and a red bag.
⚠️Have you seen Malika Eite?— Durham Constabulary (@DurhamPolice) February 24, 2023
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the 16-year-old, who went missing from home in #Cockfield, on Monday morning (February 20).
Malika is believed to have travelled to #Darlington Train Station and boarded a train at around 8am. pic.twitter.com/NGVVKL4864