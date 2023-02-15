Notification Settings

Two more teens charged with Bailey Atkinson murder in Walsall as number accused rises to eight

By Thomas Parkes

Two more teenagers have been charged with the murder of Bailey Atkinson who was stabbed in Walsall.

Bailey Atkinson was stabbed to death in Walsall
The 20-year-old, from Bloxwich, died after being attacked in the town centre in the early hours of January 28.

Now two boys, aged 15 and 17 who can't be named for legal reasons, have been charged with his murder.

They will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court today. Six others have also been charged with murder.

Those charged include three youngsters – aged 15, 16 and 16 – as well as Ronan McCulloch, 18, of Livingstone Road, Bloxwich.

Sonny Loverage, 18, also from Bloxwich, and a 17-year-old from Walsall, who cannot be named, have also been charged.

Anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting log 225 of January 28.

Alternatively speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.









Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

