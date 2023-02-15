Calls made for transport chiefs to intervene and save at-risk Diamond bus service

A bus operated by Diamond Buses

Diamond Bus is set to axe the "lifeline" number 45 – alongside the 002 and 226 services – due to high running costs and lack of usage from April 15.

But now almost 100 people have signed a petition calling on the company, alongside West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, to step in and save the 45 route.

The service runs from Walsall through the Yew Tree estate, past Tame Bridge Parkway railway station, through Charlemont and to West Bromwich.

The petition reads: "Many elderly residents rely on this bus as do schoolchildren and people who can't afford a car. Without this bus, residents will struggle to get to work; go to their GP and the hospital, do their shopping and visit their family."

One person signing the petition said: "I've signed because the 45 bus is a lifeline for hundreds of people, young and old, to get out and about not to be isolated and lonely. Please don't let Diamond take it away."

Another added the loss of the service would have a "huge impact" on people's lives due to it serving large residential areas and several schools and nurseries, adding those relying on public transport may be left facing "excessive walks" adding up to 40 minutes. And those who have mobility issues or poor health will be left "housebound and isolated" unless their friends and family are able to step in.

Diamond Bus chiefs made the decision to axe the services "reluctantly" and had been working with Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), part of the West Midlands Combined Authority which Mr Street is the chair of, since Covid to ensure they could keep running.

But they added they had continued to sustain losses which led to the decision. The 226 from Merry Hill to Dudley, along with the 002 route from Weoley Castle to Merry Hill, will also be axed.

A statement on the bus firm’s website said: “Since Covid we have been working in partnership with Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) in the hope that these services would recover.

“Since the end of August 2022 we have continued to sustain losses. The decline in viability of these routes is linked to the escalation in labour and operating costs and the lack of income growth. In January 2023, service revisions were put in place to try and align the income and expenditure of these routes and improve their viability.

“This alignment has subsequently failed, and Diamond Bus has now reluctantly taken the decision to cancel our 45, 002 and 226 services from April 15, 2023.

“Through our partnership discussions, the long-established position was that ‘Low Fare Zone’ ticketing would be phased out and all fares would align to a consistent rate across the whole West Midlands region. In simple terms we were advised that the Sandwell & Dudley Low Fare Zone £3 Day Ticket would align to the current West Midlands £4 Day Ticket.