Libraries, cricket club and mosque will be free warm places over New Year

Kerrie Carmichael

Warm Spaces are free places which provide a hot drink and somewhere to charge phones and other devices as well as being able to chat with staff about support services available

On New Year's Eve all libraries are open their normal Saturday hours but most will be closed on New Year's Day, delegated warm spaces for the first day of the year are West Bromwich Central Library, High Street, between 10am and 4pm, West Bromwich Dartmouth Cricket Club, Birmingham Road, between10am and 8pm.

In Smethwick the Jamia Mosque Anwar Trust, Windmill Lane, Smethwick, will be opening its doors between 12pm and 6pm.

Leader of Sandwell Council Councillor Kerrie Carmichael said: “We know our Warm Spaces are really valued by many people and we felt it was important we did everything possible to make them available over New Year.

“Our libraries would usually be closed during this period, so I would like to thank the staff who are providing this really important service over the Christmas break."