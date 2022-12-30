Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Libraries, cricket club and mosque will be free warm places over New Year

By Adam SmithWalsallPublished:

All Sandwell libraries are open on New Year's Eve as a warm spaces for residents struggling to put the heating on.

Kerrie Carmichael
Kerrie Carmichael

Warm Spaces are free places which provide a hot drink and somewhere to charge phones and other devices as well as being able to chat with staff about support services available

On New Year's Eve all libraries are open their normal Saturday hours but most will be closed on New Year's Day, delegated warm spaces for the first day of the year are West Bromwich Central Library, High Street, between 10am and 4pm, West Bromwich Dartmouth Cricket Club, Birmingham Road, between10am and 8pm.

In Smethwick the Jamia Mosque Anwar Trust, Windmill Lane, Smethwick, will be opening its doors between 12pm and 6pm.

Leader of Sandwell Council Councillor Kerrie Carmichael said: “We know our Warm Spaces are really valued by many people and we felt it was important we did everything possible to make them available over New Year.

“Our libraries would usually be closed during this period, so I would like to thank the staff who are providing this really important service over the Christmas break."

She added: “More than 11,000 people a week are coming into our libraries and many of those people need somewhere warm and safe."

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News