Major scheme to extend pedestrian and cycle routes across M6 Junction 10 complete

The cycling scheme has been launched in Walsall. Photo: Walsall Council

The new project on Wolverhampton Road West extends the route across the junction to link in with other routes at Queen Elizabeth Avenue and Churchill Road.

It has been dubbed the Connected Bentley Phase Two with a string of improvements being carried out on the routes including upgrading the pedestrian crossings.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader and portfolio holder for regeneration, said: "Connected Bentley Phase Two is another key development that will permanently improve cycling and walking infrastructure in local communities.

"Cycling and walking are ways of ‘Active Travel’ and we hope the Bentley community will benefit from these improvements by using the new route."

The project was funded through Government's £175 million Active Travel Trance 2 fund which was set up to permanently improve cycling and walking infrastructure in communities.

The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) was successful in bidding for £13m of the cash, with £1m being allocated to the scheme in Walsall and the School Streets Development – which has been used to make it safer for pupils to walk or cycle to school.

Adam Tranter, West Midlands Cycling & Walking Commissioner, said: “It’s great to see Walsall’s first blue route come to fruition as we work together to give people more low-cost transport choices in the West Midlands. It’s important to see dedicated space for cycling, new crossings and integration with existing cycle routes and School Streets – making it easier for people to get around by foot or by bike.”