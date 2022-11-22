Community comes together to help deliver new bikes to club

Adam Tranter (West Midlands cycling and walking commissioner), Shokt Fazal (Agenda 21), Sue Mellor (head of cycling with TAWS) and Tom Holness (cycling manager with TAWS) pose with one of the new bikes

The Agenda 21 group, based in Reedswood Park in Birchills in Walsall provides free ‘Learn to Ride’ training sessions for local youngsters, hosts bikes maintenance classes and has scores of people of all ages attend its regular guided rides for all around the park.

However, 45 of its community bikes were stolen from a sealed container outside the community centre in Bentley Lane last month.

Kind-hearted members of the local community have rallied round and 20 second hand bikes were donated and are being readied, and in some cases repaired, for use.

Following a request for help to West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, the group has also taken delivery of 14 brand new Raleigh bikes, plus helmets and equipment, courtesy of Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) and The Active Wellbeing Society through the region wide Cycling For Everyone scheme.

Agenda 21 volunteer Shokt Fazal said: “Five weeks ago we were ready to give up, it was heartbreaking.

"But now thanks to all these groups pulling together we’ve got new bikes and can continue the good work we’ve been doing over the last three years.

“Cycling brings the community together, gets us active and improves our mental health, especially after covid, getting out into green spaces improves the whole mindset as well as physical health.”

Adam Tranter, West Midlands cycling & walking commissioner, said: "We're delighted to be able to support this community initiative in Walsall via our Cycling For Everyone programme, the legacy project of the Commonwealth Games.

“Like many people, we were appalled to hear that the group had 45 bikes stolen - meaning local people couldn't take part in their cycling activities.

"As well as overwhelming community support with people donating bikes to the group, the Mayor and I were delighted to be able to work with Transport for West Midlands to support with 14 brand new bikes."

Funded by TfWM, Cycling for Everyone, a Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games legacy project, includes training sessions, bike giveaways and organised rides.