Walsall gym moves to new home

It is now located in larger premises at Crown Wharf Retail Park, off Green Lane.

The gym has moved from its former site at Park Street.

Former Olympic and Commonwealth Games athlete Kevin Brown, aged 58, visited the new gym to try out the equipment on the opening day on November 1.

The no-contract gym has 220 pieces of exercise equipment.

Local councillors and Kevin Davis, chief executive of Walsall-based The Vine Trust, also attended and welcomed the expanded commitment of PureGym to the town centre.

Walsall PureGym manager Natalie Worrall said: “Members tell us that training at PureGym helps them feel healthier, fitter, stronger and more confident. We are believe our new expanded offer, will help more people feel this way."

Mr Brown, a four times World Masters discus champion who represented both England and Jamaica at the Commonwealth Games, runs Official Record Breakers, an initiative to get adults and children active through sporting challenges.

He said: “Having affordable, accessible fitness centres are key to healthy vibrant communities. People may not be able to pull lorries, or win gold medals like me, but they can adopt rhythms through small challenges, that help them, and their community."