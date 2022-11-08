Notification Settings

Woman celebrates 100th birthday with her nine children and 26 grandchildren

By Lauren Hill

A woman with nine children and 26 grandchildren celebrated her 100th birthday this week.

Mani Hari turned 100 on Tuesday with her whole family.
Maniben Naranbhai Hari, from Walsall, was joined by her whole family on Tuesday, October 11 at Deighton Court, an assisted living centre.

Her relatives, some of whom visit her every day, brought samosas and cake, and the residents joined in the fun with hot drinks and Indian music.

Michelle Pickering, activity coordinator at Deighton Court, said 'Mani' thoroughly enjoyed the party.

"She loved it, she was smiling and blowing kisses to everyone," Michelle said. "We sang 'happy birthday' in English and Indian. It was just lovely, and not too much for her. Her daughter said that she has been very happy here and thinks the world of everyone who looks after her."

Maniben was born in India on October 11, 1922, and came to England from Tanzania in September 1967, and has lived in Walsall ever since.

News
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

