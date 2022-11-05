Appeal for help finding woman wanted by police

Sheleen Freeman is wanted for breaching her licence conditions. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal to help find Sheleen Freeman, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching her licence conditions.

The force has asked for any information about the 45-year-old from Walsall to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Sheleen Freeman?

"The 45-year-old from Walsall is wanted on recall to prison for breaching her license conditions.

"If you see her, please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101.