Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal for help finding woman wanted by police

By James VukmirovicWalsallPublished:

An appeal for information as to the whereabouts of a wanted Black Country woman has gone out.

Sheleen Freeman is wanted for breaching her licence conditions. Photo: West Midlands Police
Sheleen Freeman is wanted for breaching her licence conditions. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal to help find Sheleen Freeman, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching her licence conditions.

The force has asked for any information about the 45-year-old from Walsall to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Sheleen Freeman?

"The 45-year-old from Walsall is wanted on recall to prison for breaching her license conditions.

"If you see her, please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101.

"Please quote crime reference number 20/14128/22.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News