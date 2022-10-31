Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Superhero fun at Walsall shopping centre

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallPublished:

Shoppers were able to meet superheroes and join in workshops on a trip to a shopping centre in Walsall at the weekend.

Superhero Saturday at Saddlers Shopping Centre
Superhero Saturday at Saddlers Shopping Centre

There were lots of free fun and activities for children at the Saddlers Centre on Saturday.

People had the chance to meet four superheroes up close on their comic set and pose for a free photo gift card to take home.

Fancy dress was encouraged for shoppers of all ages and visitors could also join workshops and grab a Ker-pow tattoo.

Spot prizes were awarded to best dressed families and youngsters.

Melvin Glasby, Saddlers Centre manager, said: "We welcomed lots of homemade superheroes from around Walsall to the Saddlers Centre. "It was great to get everyone involved.

"There was lots of fun and workshop making as well as face painting. We look forward to welcoming everyone back for our Christmas activities."

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News