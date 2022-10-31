Superhero fun at Walsall shopping centre

Superhero Saturday at Saddlers Shopping Centre

There were lots of free fun and activities for children at the Saddlers Centre on Saturday.

People had the chance to meet four superheroes up close on their comic set and pose for a free photo gift card to take home.

Fancy dress was encouraged for shoppers of all ages and visitors could also join workshops and grab a Ker-pow tattoo.

Spot prizes were awarded to best dressed families and youngsters.

Melvin Glasby, Saddlers Centre manager, said: "We welcomed lots of homemade superheroes from around Walsall to the Saddlers Centre. "It was great to get everyone involved.