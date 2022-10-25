Notification Settings

Smoke seen over Walsall as four fire crews tackle waste fire

By Adam Smith

Smoke could be seen across Walsall after rubbish was set on fire on Tuesday evening.

Four fire crews were sent out
Worried residents phoned West Midlands Fire Service after seeing the blaze.

The blaze at Kinnerley Street, The Chuckery, needed four fire crews to put it out.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "Residents began phoning WMFS at 5.10pm and four appliances from Walsall, Bloxwich and Willenhall attended the scene.

"Wood, plastic and waste were on fire but it has now been put out."

He added: "The area is busy, so motorists please avoid if you can. The fire is now out, and damping down is taking place."

