Smoke seen over Walsall as four fire crews tackle waste fire

There is currently an incident at Kinnerley Street, The Chuckery, Walsall. We have 4 appliances in attendance from @WMFSWalsall, @WMFSBloxwich and @WMFSWillenhall. The area is busy, so please avoid if you can. The fire is now out, and damping down is taking place. pic.twitter.com/KRXSQ3IDtH