"Twin" buses reunited for first time in 58 years

David Goodwin, D9 owner and Aldridge transport museum volunteer, Richard Gray, and Tim Shields, transport manager for the Black Country Living Museum.

Aldridge Transport Museum showcased the two red D9 buses on Sunday, one from its own collection, and one from the Black Country Living Museum.

The Museum’s own BMMO Midland Red D9 double decker bus was joined by its twin, the Black Country Museum’s D9.

The double-decker buses were reunited for the first time since entering service 58 years ago in 1964, having worked in different areas of the West Midlands.

Aldridge Transport Museum's 5370 spent its working life in Leicester carrying out local services, but may well have been used, in its prime, on the service X68 to Birmingham - where it could have met the 5342.

The Black Country Living Museum's 5342 was based in Stourbridge and spent a fair amount of its time on service 130 to Birmingham, which is now service number 9.