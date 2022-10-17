Canalside apartment scheme gets underway in Walsall

The site where the homes are being built

A total of 72 homes are being built at the former Metafin site, on Green Lane, after whg exchanged contracts with contractor Lovell.

The scheme, which has been supported by Walsall Council and Homes England, is planned for completion in 2024.

It brings the total number of homes being built by the partners in the area to 324, with an additional 252 already well underway at the adjacent Lockside, on the site of the former Caparo steelworks.

Rebecca Bennett Casserly, corporate director of development at whg, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing so many more affordable homes into the area.

“Both developments make use of previously derelict land – the Metafin site has sat empty since 2015, while the old steelworks at Caparo were demolished in 2009.