Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Canalside apartment scheme gets underway in Walsall

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Work has begun on a canalside apartment scheme in Walsall.

The site where the homes are being built
The site where the homes are being built

A total of 72 homes are being built at the former Metafin site, on Green Lane, after whg exchanged contracts with contractor Lovell.

The scheme, which has been supported by Walsall Council and Homes England, is planned for completion in 2024.

It brings the total number of homes being built by the partners in the area to 324, with an additional 252 already well underway at the adjacent Lockside, on the site of the former Caparo steelworks.

Rebecca Bennett Casserly, corporate director of development at whg, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing so many more affordable homes into the area.

“Both developments make use of previously derelict land – the Metafin site has sat empty since 2015, while the old steelworks at Caparo were demolished in 2009.

"To bring these pieces of land back into use, and to do that in a way which will create a thriving new community, will benefit hundreds of households, and I look forward to seeing the it come to fruition.”

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News