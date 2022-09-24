Theatre company bringing farcical comedy to the region

Ready to star in The Miser, members of the Mint Theatre Society, (left-right) Ellie Ball, Duncan Cleig, David Daly, and Charlotte Ball, at Portland Road, Aldridge.

The Mint Theatre Society is back with its second show this year, a farcical modern take on Molière’s The Miser.

When greed, love and mistaken identities collide, what do you get?

“An evening of guaranteed fun!” says spokesperson Ellie Ball, “This brand-new adaptation by Sean Foley and Phil Porter is packed with modern jokes, slapstick and bawdy humour.”

Mint Theatre is a pop-up operation that tours local venues several times a year. They are a happy band of actors whose passion is producing high-quality, fresh and exciting amateur theatre.

During lockdown, Mint went to work producing comedy and spoken word entertainment on social media, but now they are back in-person, or as they say, “in 3D!”

“The best thing about Mint is that we are a family,” says Ellie, “both figuratively and literally.” Ellie’s mum, stepdad, sister, cousin and aunt are all in the group, as well as some life-long friends.

“I think audiences can tell we all get along and have fun. We love our local community, and we want to bring them the very best night out right on their doorstep.”

The Miser is coming to Aldridge Community Centre on October 1, Stonnall Village Hall on October 7, and Shenstone Village Hall on October 8 - all performances start at 7.30pm.